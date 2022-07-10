NBA 2K23 Summer League: Murray leads Kings to narrow win over Pacers

Keegan Murray scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 103-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

The Kings jumped out to a great start and led 33-25 after one quarter. Both sides kept up the strong play in the second, while the Kings held on to an eight-point lead at halftime. The Pacers turned it up a notch in the third and outscored the Kings, 26-17, to take a one-point lead into the final frame. Both sides kept battling in the fourth, but the Kings came up clutch down the stretch and pulled away for the hard-fought win.

In addition to Murray, the Kings had five other players score in double figures, including Sean McDermott, who tallied 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting off the bench. Frankie Ferrari added 16 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, while Keon Ellis logged 15 points, three rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

On the other side, Terry Taylor led the Pacers with 16 points and seven rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin followed up with 15 points and three rebounds, while Andrew Nembhard added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The Pacers are back in action Tuesday against the Pistons. The Kings face the Thunder on Wednesday.