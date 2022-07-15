2022 NBA2K23 Summer League

NBA 2K23 Summer League: Clippers bury Jazz with 24-4 run in 4th quarter

Brandon Boston scores 13 of his 22 points in the 4th quarter to lead the Clippers' late-game onslaught.

Dan Bruno, RotoWire.com

Game Recap: Clippers shooting guard Brandon Boston stuffs the stat sheet with 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

• Clippers 82, Jazz 65: Box score | Game details

Brandon Boston Jr. scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to an 82-65 victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Friday at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Clippers got out to a strong start and led 23-16 after one quarter. The Jazz picked up their play in the second and trimmed it to a two-point game by halftime. The Jazz carried the momentum into the third and rallied to a six-point lead heading into the final frame. However, the Clippers completely took over in the fourth and outscored the Jazz 32-9 in the quarter, as they charged to the comeback win.

Boston Jr. did more than just score for the Clippers, as he tallied eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jay Scrubb followed up with 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and a block, while Cam Reynolds added 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks.

On the other side, Leandro Bolmaro led the Jazz with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Johnny Juzang followed up with 14 points and four rebounds, while Tacko Fall tallied eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Summer League tournament play begins Saturday.

