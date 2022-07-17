NBA 2K23 Summer League: Allman Jr., Heat rally late

• Heat 86, Clippers 83: Box score | Game details

Kyle Allman Jr. scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Miami Heat to an 86-83 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

The game got out to a competitive start, as the Heat led 22-21 after one quarter. The Clippers picked up their play in the second and rallied ahead to a four-point advantage by halftime. They carried the momentum into the third quarter and pushed their lead to eight heading into the final frame. The Heat took over in the fourth, however, outscoring the Clippers 31-20 to earn the impressive comeback win.

Allman Jr. filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks to go with his game-high 26 points. The Heat had three other players score in double digits, including Dru Smith, who finished with 22 points, two assists, two steals and a block.

Meanwhile, Jay Scrubb logged 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block for the Clippers. Reggie Perry tallied 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, while Xavier Moon finished with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists.