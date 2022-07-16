NBA 2K23 Summer League: 76ers start fast, cruise past Nuggets

• Sixers 97, Nuggets 71: Box score | Game details

Grant Riller scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 97-71 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Friday at Cox Pavilion.

The Sixers jumped out to a great start with a 22-9 lead after one quarter. The Nuggets picked it up in the second, but the 76ers stayed in control and pushed their lead to 21 by halftime. The Sixers carried the momentum into the second half and added another nine points to their advantage, making it a 30-point game heading into the fourth. The Nuggets kept up the fight in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.

Four other players scored in double digits for the 76ers, including Trevelin Queen, who totaled 17 points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Isaiah Joe added 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals, while Aminu Mohammed and Justin Smith chipped in 10 points each.

The Nuggets were led by Mbaye N’Diaye, who produced 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting in nine minutes off the bench. Christian Braun logged a team-high 25 minutes and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block.

Summer League tournament play begins Saturday.