Myles Turner out indefinitely with toe injury

An MRI on Monday confirmed that the Pacers center has a partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot.

From NBA.com News Services

Myles Turner leads the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is out indefinitely with a partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot, the team announced on Monday.

Turner has been sidelined since Apr. 7 with the injury. There’s no timetable for his return.

The 25-year-old center is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks over 47 games this season.

The Pacers (26-30) are currently the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

