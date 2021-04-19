Myles Turner out indefinitely with toe injury

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is out indefinitely with a partial tear of his plantar plate in the great toe of his right foot, the team announced on Monday.

Turner has been sidelined since Apr. 7 with the injury. There’s no timetable for his return.

The 25-year-old center is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks over 47 games this season.

The Pacers (26-30) are currently the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference standings.