Top Stories (archive1)

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer fills staff with ex-Hawks

The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — New Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is filling his staff with assistants who worked with him while he was with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bucks named Darvin Ham, Taylor Jenkins, Charles Lee, Ben Sullivan and Patrick St. Andrews as assistant coaches.

All five assistants worked with Budenholzer this past season in Atlanta. Ham and Jenkins coached under Budenholzer for his entire five-year tenure as Hawks head coach.

Budenholzer and the Hawks mutually agreed to part ways after a 24-win season. The team is rebuilding after finishing with the worst record in the East.

Budenholzer was hired last month by the Bucks, replacing interim coach Joe Prunty. The 2015 NBA Coach of the Year retained Sean Sweeney from Prunty’s staff.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.