Michael Jordan donates $2 million to Feeding America

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has never been one to shy away from philanthropy and is donating some of his money once again as Thanksgiving nears in the United States.

Feeding America announced on Wednesday that Jordan had donated $2 million to help those facing hunger. The proceeds of the donation have come from the highly successful ESPN documentary about Jordan’s Chicago Bulls team in the 1997-98 season, “The Last Dance”.

In a tweet released by Feeding America, Jordan said: “In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

Earlier this year, Jordan donated $100 million to help combat racism, with some of it going to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Formerly Incarcerated, Convicted Peoples and Families Movement as well as Black Voters Matter.

In 2017, Jordan donated $7 million to help build medical clinics that were tabbed to help at-risk communities in Charlotte. In 2018, he gave $2 million to help with Hurricane Florence recovery efforts in North Carolina. Last year, he donated $1 million to relief efforts in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Those are just three of the many donations Jordan has made around the U.S. to benefit multiple causes.

Since becoming majority owner of the Hornets, Jordan and the team have given away more than $3 million for causes related to education, hunger, wellness and the military as of February 2019.