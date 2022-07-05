Michael Jordan, Devin Booker among cover athletes for NBA 2K23

The popular NBA 2K series will release the 23rd iteration of its series this fall and, fittingly enough, an NBA legend, a current NBA star and two living WNBA legends are the video game’s cover athletes.

2K Sports announced today that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will grace a cover of NBA2K23, joining a previously announced list that includes Hall of Famer and NBA legend Michael Jordan as well as WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

Jordan will grace a cover of NBA 2K23 called the NBA2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition. Booker will be on the cover of NBA 2K23, while Bird and Taurasi will on the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition that will be released on Sept. 9.

Introducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael Jordan Michael Jordan Edition

Championship Edition Pre-order starting 7/7

Introducing our #NBA2K23 WNBA Edition Cover Athletes @DianaTaurasi and @S10Bird Pre-order starting 7/7

This will mark the fourth time Jordan has appeared on the cover of the game, doing so in NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12 and NBA 2K16.

It’s the second straight year that the video game will feature a WNBA athlete on one of its covers; Candace Parker was on it last year.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for NBA 2K. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan.”