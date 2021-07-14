Luka Doncic, Candace Parker, Kevin Durant among cover athletes for NBA 2K22

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Chicago Sky and WNBA standout Candace Parker and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant are among the players who will be featured on the next NBA 2K video game release, the company announced today.

In celebration of the NBA’s upcoming 75th season, NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki will also grace the cover of the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition (along with Durant). Parker will become the first WNBA player to grace the cover of NBA 2K in the GameStop Exclusive edition.

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJan4YE7Qt — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) July 14, 2021

🏀 75 years since the NBA was born

🏆 3 legends of their era Introducing our #NBA2K22 75th Anniversary Cover Athletes @KDTrey5 @swish41 @kaj33 Pre-order now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/3ZrU9NlZ1i — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021

Durant was on the cover of NBA 2K in the past, gracing it on NBA 2K13 (along with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose) and NBA 2K15. As for Nowitzki and Doncic, they are the first Mavericks to appear on the cover in the game’s storied history.

Nowitzki, Durant and Abdul-Jabbar each took to Twitter to announce their place on the cover of the game, with Abdul-Jabbar saying it is “a wowzer” to be on the cover. Durant and Doncic both called being named cover athletes an honor, while Nowitzki cracked a joke in tweeting: “Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K.”

I have 2 big announcements to make: I’m headed to Milwaukee for Game 4 tonite & can’t wait to see all the fans for the win! If you’re lucky enough for me to hear u scream I’ll flip you a signed card. More of a wowzer…

“I’m so excited to be on the cover of #NBA2K22. Thx @NBA2K! pic.twitter.com/JC7MJta5UU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 14, 2021

Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/Aetu6HblLB — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 14, 2021