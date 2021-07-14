Top Stories

Luka Doncic, Candace Parker, Kevin Durant among cover athletes for NBA 2K22

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant join Candace Parker and Luka Doncic as this year's cover athletes.

From NBA.com News Services

Luka Doncic is among the players who will be a cover athlete on NBA 2K22.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, Chicago Sky and WNBA standout Candace Parker and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant are among the players who will be featured on the next NBA 2K video game release, the company announced today.

In celebration of the NBA’s upcoming 75th season, NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki will also grace the cover of the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition (along with Durant). Parker will become the first WNBA player to grace the cover of NBA 2K in the GameStop Exclusive edition.

Durant was on the cover of NBA 2K in the past, gracing it on NBA 2K13 (along with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose) and NBA 2K15. As for Nowitzki and Doncic, they are the first Mavericks to appear on the cover in the game’s storied history.

Nowitzki, Durant and Abdul-Jabbar each took to Twitter to announce their place on the cover of the game, with Abdul-Jabbar saying it is “a wowzer” to be on the cover. Durant and Doncic both called being named cover athletes an honor, while Nowitzki cracked a joke in tweeting: “Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K.”

