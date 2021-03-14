Top Stories

Lakers Gaming selects Arshia 'Krazy' Karimi with No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA 2K League Draft

Alaina “DjLayyy” Haney and Ziah “ziah” Minor become second, third women to be drafted.

Official release

NEW YORK — The 2021 NBA 2K League Draft was held virtually last night and livestreamed on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. During the four-round draft, the 23 NBA 2K League teams selected 63 players to complete their six-person rosters ahead of the league’s fourth season, which will tip off this spring.

With the No. 1 overall pick, Lakers Gaming selected Arshia “Krazy” Karimi of Dallas, Texas. Pacers Gaming selected Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza of Aurora, Illinois with the second pick. With the third pick, Warriors Gaming Squad chose Veron “Hezi” Coates of Queens, New York.

Alaina “DjLayyy” Haney of St. Louis, Missouri was selected 28th overall by Celtics Crossover Gaming, and Ziah “ziah” Minor of Washington, D.C. was selected 52nd overall by Mavs Gaming, becoming the second and third women, respectively, to be drafted in the NBA 2K League. In 2019, Chiquita “Chiquita” Evans was selected 56th overall by Warriors Gaming Squad.

Five international players from four countries were selected, including the first-ever NBA 2K League players from Australia and Spain: “Faiz3752” Faiz (Canada; 33rd overall to Nets GC), Mario “avemario32” Ortega Ariza (Spain; 41st overall to Cavs Legion GC), Jamie “vGooner-” Bull (U.K.; 43rd overall to Heat Check Gaming), Harsimran “Dhuggzz” Dhugga (Canada; 53rd overall to Hornets Venom GT) and Meason “xMiLo—” Camille (Australia; 62nd overall to Pistons GT).

The 2021 draft pool consisted of 265 players. In addition to unretained players from last season, the draft pool also included players who earned eligibility through the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, international qualifying events over the last two offseasons, and the NBA 2K League Women in Gaming initiative, or by being identified by the NBA 2K League and its teams as high-performing players in the 2K community.

Recordings of virtual media availabilities with select draftees are available on NBA Media Central.

Additional details about the 2021 NBA 2K League season will be announced in the near future. For more information, fans can follow the NBA 2K League on Twitter (NBA2KLeague), Instagram (nba2kleague), Facebook (NBA 2K League), TikTok (nba2kleague), Twitch (NBA2KLeague) and YouTube (NBA 2K League) and visit NBA2KLeague.com.

Below are round-by-round results from the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft.

First Round

Pick Team Player Name Gamer Tag
1 Lakers Gaming Arshia Karimi Krazy
2 Pacers Gaming Enrique Xavier Barraza 630
3 Warriors Gaming Squad Veron Coates Hezi
4 76ers GC Andre Marshall Dre
5 Celtics Crossover Gaming Torin Williams iBall Tay7o
6 Celtics Crossover Gaming Dorian Earl Miller WalkingBucket
7 Lakers Gaming Maurice Delaney ReeseDaGod
8 Hornets Venom GT Craig Burnett Jr. rigby
9 Knicks Gaming Ludlow Samuels Glothereal
10 Knicks Gaming Zartese Smith NoLoveZar
11 Hawks Talon GC Caesar Martinez Ceez
12 76ers GC Robert Ruiz Caliraq
13 Warriors Gaming Squad Antoine Featherstone III-ANTOINE-III
14 Grizz Gaming Joshua McHatten spartxn
15 Hornets Venom GT Robert Elizondo Trap
16 Grizz Gaming Kory Taylor Chess
17 Celtics Crossover Gaming Jhade Black worthingcolt
18 Bucks Gaming Lytel Martin Lotty
19 Kings Guard Gaming Stanley Lebron MaJes7ic
20 Hornets Venom GT Kingsley Braggs Crown
21 Cavs Legion GC Devin Lawrence DLAW
22 Warriors Gaming Squad Austin Caterino KayAus
23 Wizards District Gaming Alexander Lebron xoLebron

Second Round

Pick Team Player Name Gamer Tag
24 Lakers Gaming Eddy Perez BOHIO
25 Pistons GT Dylan Sanderson Greenlight
26 Pacers Gaming Andron Thomas LavishPhenom
27 Mavs Gaming Andrew Valle MrStylez
28 Celtics Crossover Gaming Alaina Haney DjLayyy
29 Heat Check Gaming Anthony Rivas Wuan
30 Warriors Gaming Squad Matthew Grant Matty
31 Magic Gaming Josue Acosta Gomez FutureClutch
32 Grizz Gaming Kwan Larry Niblack Jr. followTHEGOD
33 Nets GC Wahid Faiz Faiz3752
34 Hawks Talon GC Thomas Batts Fakiee
35 Nets GC Jake Knapp Legit 973
36 Grizz Gaming Daniel Davis DDouble
37 Bucks Gaming Benjamin Leal Komp
15 Hornets Venom GT Robert Elizondo Trap

Third Round

Pick Team Player Name Gamer Tag
38 Lakers Gaming Jeremy Seese Seese
39 76ers GC Elijah Spears UnderRatedGoat
40 Pacers Gaming Randolph Moreno Randolph
41 Cavs Legion GC Mario Ortega Ariza avemario32
42 76ers GC Brandon Raudenbush ToXsik
43 Heat Check Gaming Jamie Bull vGooner-
44 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai Donald Newsome BxmpyDon
45 Magic Gaming Jackson Potts Potts
46 Knicks Gaming Nate Kahl NateKahl
47 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai Kennedy Tauala Jr. sawc free
48 Hawks Talon GC Michael Swanegan Swann
49 Pistons GT Keiron Williams Pexile
50 T-Wolves Gaming Myles Lyons Myles
51 T-Wolves Gaming Dawson Thomas dawsix
52 Mavs Gaming Ziah Minor ziah
53 Hornets Venom GT Harsimran Dhugga Dhuggzz
54 Bucks Gaming Vincent Valerio Big Perm
55 Kings Guard Gaming Kerry Thompson KerryJr
56 Jazz Gaming Frederick Whelan Getonmylevel41
57 Raptors Uprising GC Joshua McKenna TsJosh
58 Nets GC Dante Colache Notorious
59 Wizards District Gaming Brandon Richardson B RICH
60 Nets GC Stephen Lay SlayIsland

Fourth Round

Pick Team Player Name Gamer Tag
61 Lakers Gaming Bobby Jones Jr. Bobby Buckets
62 Pistons GT Meason Camille xMiLo—
63 Cavs Legion GC Timothy Hayworth BigRiM

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.