Lakers Gaming selects Arshia 'Krazy' Karimi with No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA 2K League Draft

NEW YORK — The 2021 NBA 2K League Draft was held virtually last night and livestreamed on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. During the four-round draft, the 23 NBA 2K League teams selected 63 players to complete their six-person rosters ahead of the league’s fourth season, which will tip off this spring.

With the No. 1 overall pick, Lakers Gaming selected Arshia “Krazy” Karimi of Dallas, Texas. Pacers Gaming selected Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza of Aurora, Illinois with the second pick. With the third pick, Warriors Gaming Squad chose Veron “Hezi” Coates of Queens, New York.

Alaina “DjLayyy” Haney of St. Louis, Missouri was selected 28th overall by Celtics Crossover Gaming, and Ziah “ziah” Minor of Washington, D.C. was selected 52nd overall by Mavs Gaming, becoming the second and third women, respectively, to be drafted in the NBA 2K League. In 2019, Chiquita “Chiquita” Evans was selected 56th overall by Warriors Gaming Squad.

Five international players from four countries were selected, including the first-ever NBA 2K League players from Australia and Spain: “Faiz3752” Faiz (Canada; 33rd overall to Nets GC), Mario “avemario32” Ortega Ariza (Spain; 41st overall to Cavs Legion GC), Jamie “vGooner-” Bull (U.K.; 43rd overall to Heat Check Gaming), Harsimran “Dhuggzz” Dhugga (Canada; 53rd overall to Hornets Venom GT) and Meason “xMiLo—” Camille (Australia; 62nd overall to Pistons GT).

The 2021 draft pool consisted of 265 players. In addition to unretained players from last season, the draft pool also included players who earned eligibility through the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, international qualifying events over the last two offseasons, and the NBA 2K League Women in Gaming initiative, or by being identified by the NBA 2K League and its teams as high-performing players in the 2K community.

Below are round-by-round results from the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft.

First Round

Pick Team Player Name Gamer Tag 1 Lakers Gaming Arshia Karimi Krazy 2 Pacers Gaming Enrique Xavier Barraza 630 3 Warriors Gaming Squad Veron Coates Hezi 4 76ers GC Andre Marshall Dre 5 Celtics Crossover Gaming Torin Williams iBall Tay7o 6 Celtics Crossover Gaming Dorian Earl Miller WalkingBucket 7 Lakers Gaming Maurice Delaney ReeseDaGod 8 Hornets Venom GT Craig Burnett Jr. rigby 9 Knicks Gaming Ludlow Samuels Glothereal 10 Knicks Gaming Zartese Smith NoLoveZar 11 Hawks Talon GC Caesar Martinez Ceez 12 76ers GC Robert Ruiz Caliraq 13 Warriors Gaming Squad Antoine Featherstone III-ANTOINE-III 14 Grizz Gaming Joshua McHatten spartxn 15 Hornets Venom GT Robert Elizondo Trap 16 Grizz Gaming Kory Taylor Chess 17 Celtics Crossover Gaming Jhade Black worthingcolt 18 Bucks Gaming Lytel Martin Lotty 19 Kings Guard Gaming Stanley Lebron MaJes7ic 20 Hornets Venom GT Kingsley Braggs Crown 21 Cavs Legion GC Devin Lawrence DLAW 22 Warriors Gaming Squad Austin Caterino KayAus 23 Wizards District Gaming Alexander Lebron xoLebron

Second Round

Pick Team Player Name Gamer Tag 24 Lakers Gaming Eddy Perez BOHIO 25 Pistons GT Dylan Sanderson Greenlight 26 Pacers Gaming Andron Thomas LavishPhenom 27 Mavs Gaming Andrew Valle MrStylez 28 Celtics Crossover Gaming Alaina Haney DjLayyy 29 Heat Check Gaming Anthony Rivas Wuan 30 Warriors Gaming Squad Matthew Grant Matty 31 Magic Gaming Josue Acosta Gomez FutureClutch 32 Grizz Gaming Kwan Larry Niblack Jr. followTHEGOD 33 Nets GC Wahid Faiz Faiz3752 34 Hawks Talon GC Thomas Batts Fakiee 35 Nets GC Jake Knapp Legit 973 36 Grizz Gaming Daniel Davis DDouble 37 Bucks Gaming Benjamin Leal Komp 15 Hornets Venom GT Robert Elizondo Trap

Third Round

Pick Team Player Name Gamer Tag 38 Lakers Gaming Jeremy Seese Seese 39 76ers GC Elijah Spears UnderRatedGoat 40 Pacers Gaming Randolph Moreno Randolph 41 Cavs Legion GC Mario Ortega Ariza avemario32 42 76ers GC Brandon Raudenbush ToXsik 43 Heat Check Gaming Jamie Bull vGooner- 44 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai Donald Newsome BxmpyDon 45 Magic Gaming Jackson Potts Potts 46 Knicks Gaming Nate Kahl NateKahl 47 Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai Kennedy Tauala Jr. sawc free 48 Hawks Talon GC Michael Swanegan Swann 49 Pistons GT Keiron Williams Pexile 50 T-Wolves Gaming Myles Lyons Myles 51 T-Wolves Gaming Dawson Thomas dawsix 52 Mavs Gaming Ziah Minor ziah 53 Hornets Venom GT Harsimran Dhugga Dhuggzz 54 Bucks Gaming Vincent Valerio Big Perm 55 Kings Guard Gaming Kerry Thompson KerryJr 56 Jazz Gaming Frederick Whelan Getonmylevel41 57 Raptors Uprising GC Joshua McKenna TsJosh 58 Nets GC Dante Colache Notorious 59 Wizards District Gaming Brandon Richardson B RICH 60 Nets GC Stephen Lay SlayIsland

Fourth Round