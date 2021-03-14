Top Stories
Lakers Gaming selects Arshia 'Krazy' Karimi with No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA 2K League Draft
Alaina “DjLayyy” Haney and Ziah “ziah” Minor become second, third women to be drafted.
NEW YORK — The 2021 NBA 2K League Draft was held virtually last night and livestreamed on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. During the four-round draft, the 23 NBA 2K League teams selected 63 players to complete their six-person rosters ahead of the league’s fourth season, which will tip off this spring.
With the No. 1 overall pick, Lakers Gaming selected Arshia “Krazy” Karimi of Dallas, Texas. Pacers Gaming selected Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza of Aurora, Illinois with the second pick. With the third pick, Warriors Gaming Squad chose Veron “Hezi” Coates of Queens, New York.
Alaina “DjLayyy” Haney of St. Louis, Missouri was selected 28th overall by Celtics Crossover Gaming, and Ziah “ziah” Minor of Washington, D.C. was selected 52nd overall by Mavs Gaming, becoming the second and third women, respectively, to be drafted in the NBA 2K League. In 2019, Chiquita “Chiquita” Evans was selected 56th overall by Warriors Gaming Squad.
Five international players from four countries were selected, including the first-ever NBA 2K League players from Australia and Spain: “Faiz3752” Faiz (Canada; 33rd overall to Nets GC), Mario “avemario32” Ortega Ariza (Spain; 41st overall to Cavs Legion GC), Jamie “vGooner-” Bull (U.K.; 43rd overall to Heat Check Gaming), Harsimran “Dhuggzz” Dhugga (Canada; 53rd overall to Hornets Venom GT) and Meason “xMiLo—” Camille (Australia; 62nd overall to Pistons GT).
The 2021 draft pool consisted of 265 players. In addition to unretained players from last season, the draft pool also included players who earned eligibility through the NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series, international qualifying events over the last two offseasons, and the NBA 2K League Women in Gaming initiative, or by being identified by the NBA 2K League and its teams as high-performing players in the 2K community.
Below are round-by-round results from the 2021 NBA 2K League Draft.
First Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player Name
|Gamer Tag
|1
|Lakers Gaming
|Arshia Karimi
|Krazy
|2
|Pacers Gaming
|Enrique Xavier Barraza
|630
|3
|Warriors Gaming Squad
|Veron Coates
|Hezi
|4
|76ers GC
|Andre Marshall
|Dre
|5
|Celtics Crossover Gaming
|Torin Williams
|iBall Tay7o
|6
|Celtics Crossover Gaming
|Dorian Earl Miller
|WalkingBucket
|7
|Lakers Gaming
|Maurice Delaney
|ReeseDaGod
|8
|Hornets Venom GT
|Craig Burnett Jr.
|rigby
|9
|Knicks Gaming
|Ludlow Samuels
|Glothereal
|10
|Knicks Gaming
|Zartese Smith
|NoLoveZar
|11
|Hawks Talon GC
|Caesar Martinez
|Ceez
|12
|76ers GC
|Robert Ruiz
|Caliraq
|13
|Warriors Gaming Squad
|Antoine Featherstone
|III-ANTOINE-III
|14
|Grizz Gaming
|Joshua McHatten
|spartxn
|15
|Hornets Venom GT
|Robert Elizondo
|Trap
|16
|Grizz Gaming
|Kory Taylor
|Chess
|17
|Celtics Crossover Gaming
|Jhade Black
|worthingcolt
|18
|Bucks Gaming
|Lytel Martin
|Lotty
|19
|Kings Guard Gaming
|Stanley Lebron
|MaJes7ic
|20
|Hornets Venom GT
|Kingsley Braggs
|Crown
|21
|Cavs Legion GC
|Devin Lawrence
|DLAW
|22
|Warriors Gaming Squad
|Austin Caterino
|KayAus
|23
|Wizards District Gaming
|Alexander Lebron
|xoLebron
Second Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player Name
|Gamer Tag
|24
|Lakers Gaming
|Eddy Perez
|BOHIO
|25
|Pistons GT
|Dylan Sanderson
|Greenlight
|26
|Pacers Gaming
|Andron Thomas
|LavishPhenom
|27
|Mavs Gaming
|Andrew Valle
|MrStylez
|28
|Celtics Crossover Gaming
|Alaina Haney
|DjLayyy
|29
|Heat Check Gaming
|Anthony Rivas
|Wuan
|30
|Warriors Gaming Squad
|Matthew Grant
|Matty
|31
|Magic Gaming
|Josue Acosta Gomez
|FutureClutch
|32
|Grizz Gaming
|Kwan Larry Niblack Jr.
|followTHEGOD
|33
|Nets GC
|Wahid Faiz
|Faiz3752
|34
|Hawks Talon GC
|Thomas Batts
|Fakiee
|35
|Nets GC
|Jake Knapp
|Legit 973
|36
|Grizz Gaming
|Daniel Davis
|DDouble
|37
|Bucks Gaming
|Benjamin Leal
|Komp
Third Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player Name
|Gamer Tag
|38
|Lakers Gaming
|Jeremy Seese
|Seese
|39
|76ers GC
|Elijah Spears
|UnderRatedGoat
|40
|Pacers Gaming
|Randolph Moreno
|Randolph
|41
|Cavs Legion GC
|Mario Ortega Ariza
|avemario32
|42
|76ers GC
|Brandon Raudenbush
|ToXsik
|43
|Heat Check Gaming
|Jamie Bull
|vGooner-
|44
|Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai
|Donald Newsome
|BxmpyDon
|45
|Magic Gaming
|Jackson Potts
|Potts
|46
|Knicks Gaming
|Nate Kahl
|NateKahl
|47
|Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai
|Kennedy Tauala Jr.
|sawc free
|48
|Hawks Talon GC
|Michael Swanegan
|Swann
|49
|Pistons GT
|Keiron Williams
|Pexile
|50
|T-Wolves Gaming
|Myles Lyons
|Myles
|51
|T-Wolves Gaming
|Dawson Thomas
|dawsix
|52
|Mavs Gaming
|Ziah Minor
|ziah
|53
|Hornets Venom GT
|Harsimran Dhugga
|Dhuggzz
|54
|Bucks Gaming
|Vincent Valerio
|Big Perm
|55
|Kings Guard Gaming
|Kerry Thompson
|KerryJr
|56
|Jazz Gaming
|Frederick Whelan
|Getonmylevel41
|57
|Raptors Uprising GC
|Joshua McKenna
|TsJosh
|58
|Nets GC
|Dante Colache
|Notorious
|59
|Wizards District Gaming
|Brandon Richardson
|B RICH
|60
|Nets GC
|Stephen Lay
|SlayIsland
Fourth Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player Name
|Gamer Tag
|61
|Lakers Gaming
|Bobby Jones Jr.
|Bobby Buckets
|62
|Pistons GT
|Meason Camille
|xMiLo—
|63
|Cavs Legion GC
|Timothy Hayworth
|BigRiM