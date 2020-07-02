Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard named cover athletes for NBA 2K21

Update: Kobe Bryant announced as cover of ‘Mamba Forever Edition’

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will be featured on the cover of the next NBA 2K video game release, it was announced this week.

Lillard will be on the cover of NBA 2K21 for console players on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Williamson will be on the cover for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There will be one more cover athlete announced this week for the Legends edition of the game.

This will be the first video game cover for Williamson, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Lillard, who is a five-time All-Star, said on Twitter that it’s a “dream come true” to be on the cover of 2K. He is the first Trail Blazers player to receive the honor.

NBA 2K21 is available for preorder on July 2 and will be released in October 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. There is no date for when the game will be available on PS5 or Xbox Series X.