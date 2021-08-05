Mavericks elevate Michael Finely to assistant general manager

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Michael Finley has been promoted to assistant general manager/vice president of basketball operations. Finley previously held the title of vice president of basketball operations over the last seven seasons.

“I am grateful to work with someone like Michael Finley,” said general manager Nico Harrison. “Michael is a tremendous basketball mind and an even better person. He welcomed me the first day I arrived in Dallas and has made this transition seamless. I have known Michael for nearly two decades and look forward to taking this team to new heights alongside him.”

As a player, Finley was a two-time NBA All-Star (2000 and 2001), former member of Team USA (2002) and an NBA champion (2007). He was acquired by Dallas from Phoenix on Dec. 26, 1996, in a trade that also included current Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. Finley played eight full seasons for the Mavericks including three seasons where he started all 82 games.

Finley still ranks among the Mavericks franchise leaders in many statistical categories including third in 3-point field goals made (870), fifth in points (12,389), fifth in rebounds (3,245), fifth in assists (2,393), fifth in field goals made (4,834), fourth in steals (748), fifth in games played (626), fourth in games started (606) and fourth in minutes played (24,878).

Born and raised in Maywood, Illinois, Finley attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He averaged more than 20 points per game and finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in Wisconsin history.