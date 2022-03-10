Malik Beasley drills 11 3-pointers to set Timberwolves franchise record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and finished with 33 points to help lift Minnesota to its sixth win in a row with a 132-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

After Beasley hit his final 3, his Timberwolves teammates on the bench celebrated the mark by dumping water and Gatorade on Beasley. The home crowd at Target Center chanted “Beasley!” as he exited the game following the record-setting basket.

“It was a great moment,” said Beasley, whose 17 shots from the field all came from 3-point range. “We have a great team, and teammates who care about each other. It was huge to be a part of that.”

33 points. 11 threes. The most points scored by a player in @NBA HISTORY via threes only. Franchise record. MB5 was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pBCkrcT2kq — Minnesota Timberwwwwwwolves (@Timberwolves) March 10, 2022

Beasley hit his 10th 3-pointer with a step-back bucket midway through the fourth quarter to tie Anthony Edwards’ team record. Beasley needed three shots to set the new mark with his 11th coming with the shot clock winding down as he buried a shot over the outstretched arm of Thunder guard Vít Krejčí.

“It was crazy. In my head I was like, ‘This is lit,’” Beasley said. “And it was off the dribble, too, so that made it even better.”

He didn’t play the final 4:57, ending three made 3-pointers shy of Klay Thompson’s NBA record.

“If I had more time, I definitely would have broken that record,” Beasley said.