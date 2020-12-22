Luke Kennard signs contract extension with Clippers

The LA Clippers announced today that the team has signed guard Luke Kennard to a multi-year contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not announced.

“We are excited to secure a commitment from a dynamic, emerging young player who continues to grow every day,” said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. “We have been impressed with Luke’s versatility and maturity, and it’s been a privilege to get to know him better during this training camp. We believe he is a fantastic fit for our organization and we are delighted he feels the same.”

“Today is a great day. I couldn’t be more excited to play for the LA Clippers, and am thankful for Steve Ballmer, my teammates, and the entire Clippers organization for giving me the opportunity to be part of this world-class franchise,” said Kennard. “I am inspired by Steve’s unwavering commitment to winning and look forward to contributing to the team’s success on the court.”

Kennard, 24, appeared in 28 games for the Detroit Pistons last season and averaged a career-high 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Acquired as part of a three-team deal on Nov. 19, Kennard ranked second on the Pistons last season in free throw percentage (.893), third in points and 3P% (.399) and fourth in assists. The 6-foot-5 guard was selected by the Pistons as the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and holds career averages of 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 164 career games.

The Franklin, Ohio native spent two collegiate seasons at Duke University, averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. During his sophomore season at Duke in 2016-17, Kennard was named second team All-American and first team All-ACC, a John R. Wooden Award Finalist and the ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player.