Russell (MCL sprain) ruled out 1-2 weeks

UPDATE: Lakers guard D’Angel Russell has been ruled out 1-2 weeks after an MRI on Saturday confirmed a sprained right MCL and strained right calf suffered in Friday’s victory over the Pacers. The team announced Russell will be re-evaluated in one week.

Russell's MRI confirmed a mild MCL sprain in his R knee & a calf strain, and also showed a bone bruise. Out 1-2 weeks, re-evaluated in 1 wk. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2017

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is slated for an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right MCL and strained right calf in Friday’s home game against the Pacers.

Russell went down early in the first quarter, with the possibility that he could return for the second half upon examination. That was ruled out, however, when the extent of his injuries was determined.

While Young is back for the 2nd half, Russell won’t return, and has a strained R calf in addition to the sprained MCL. MRI coming tomorrow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 21, 2017

Russell, the second pick of the 2015 draft, is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists per game in his second season.