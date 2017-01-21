Uncategorized

Russell (MCL sprain) ruled out 1-2 weeks

NBA.com staff reports

UPDATE: Lakers guard D’Angel Russell has been ruled out 1-2 weeks after an MRI on Saturday confirmed a sprained right MCL and strained right calf suffered in Friday’s victory over the Pacers. The team announced Russell will be re-evaluated in one week.

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell is slated for an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right MCL and strained right calf in Friday’s home game against the Pacers.

Russell went down early in the first quarter, with the possibility that he could return for the second half upon examination. That was ruled out, however, when the extent of his injuries was determined.

Russell, the second pick of the 2015 draft, is averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists per game in his second season.

