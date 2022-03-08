LeBron James (knee) misses game vs. Spurs

LeBron James has looked spry when in action all season, even as age has chipped away at his ironman status. A game after lighting up the Warriors on Saturday for a season-high 56 — his most since signing with the Lakers in 2019 — James is sidelined for Monday’s matchup vs. San Antonio.

LeBron James is out tonight in San Antonio due to knee soreness. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 8, 2022

The Lakers lost, 117-110, with Talen Horton-Tucker (18 points) pacing L.A.. On the season, James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists, which marks his highest-scoring campaign in a decade.

Los Angeles had lost four straight and seven of eight prior to James’ highest point total with the Lakers, which matched the third highest of his career.

“It’s kind of frustrating that we have a great win like we did against Golden State and Lebron’s knee is a little sore and he’s got to miss and we take a little step back,” Lakers guard Malik Monk said. “We’ve got to do a better job and figure things out as a team when he’s out.”

James has missed 17 games this season due to various injuries, including abdomen and ankle ailments. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel is hopeful James will play Wednesday in Houston (8 ET, NBA League Pass).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.