LeBron James returns vs. Clippers, leaves late with sore left leg

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James returned to action Wednesday against the LA Clippers but was forced to leave late with what appears to be another nagging injury.

James missed the Lakers’ last game, a 139-116 road loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, because of a foot injury. The 18-time All-Star scored 30 points on 12-for-22 shooting against the Clippers, but it wasn’t enough to avert a 114-101 loss that dropped the Lakers to 2-9, just 1/2 game out of last place in the Western Conference.

James missed the final 5:41 after leaving with what the Lakers later termed a sore left leg. The severity of the injury was not immediately available.