LeBron James passes Magic Johnson for 6th place on NBA’s career assists list

LeBron James overtook Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James jumped into sixth place with his ninth assist of the game with 8:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, finding Anthony Davis for a 3-pointer on the right wing that gave Los Angeles a 112-108 lead. James finished with 11 assists in the Lakers’ signature win of the season.

“It means a lot, obviously,” James said. “The way Magic approached the game, it was very infectious. His teammates loved playing with him because of the joy he played with and the ability to pass the ball and get other guys involved. He was always excited about seeing his teammates be great. I always admired that in him.”

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving into 6th all-time in total assists! pic.twitter.com/FG6nL9937b — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2022

James now trails only John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Chris Paul (11,071), Steve Nash (10,335) and Mark Jackson (10,334) on the NBA’s career assists leaderboard.

Throughout his career, LeBron has embraced the title of “playmaker” more than he has the label of “scorer” — even though he is elite in both aspects of the game.

One of the biggest storylines entering the 2022-23 season was the countdown to when LeBron would pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. LeBron needs 936 points to pass the Captain.