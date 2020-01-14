LeBron James passes Isiah Thomas for eighth in career assists

Lakers star LeBron James’ inexorable climb up the NBA’s statistical lists continued Monday against Cleveland with his third-quarter dime to Danny Green, pushing him past Pistons legend Isiah Thomas for eighth in career assists.

James, who currently leads the NBA in assists with a career-high 10.7 per game, finished with a total of eight in the 128-99 rout, giving him 9,067 in 17 seasons.

“One of the best point guards this game has ever seen, and one of the toughest as well,” James said. “Any time I’m linked with the greats, it’s just an honor. I just hope I make them proud.”

NBA’s all-time assist leaders Rank Player Assists 1. John Stockton 15,806 2. Jason Kidd 12,091 3. Steve Nash 10,335 4. Mark Jackson 10,334 5. Magic Johnson 10,141 6. Oscar Robertson 9,887 7. Chris Paul 9,436 * 8. LeBron James 9,067 * 9. Isiah Thomas 9,061 * = as of Jan. 14, 2020

Indeed he did, as Thomas congratulated James via Twitter.

James’ latest milestone came only three days after he surpassed Michael Jordan for fourth in career field goals.

James also scored 31 points against his former team, pushing his career total 33,513.

Based on his current scoring average of 25.4 points per game, James will surpass Lakers great Kobe Bryant for third in career scoring as early as Jan. 23 at Brooklyn.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.