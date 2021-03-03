LeBron James (ankle) misses first game of season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sat out Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings because of a sprained left ankle. That absence marked James’ first missed game of 2020-21 as the Lakers lost to the Kings, 123-120, thanks to a monster game from Sacramento’s Buddy Hield.

James has been dealing with the ankle injury before the Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, but still managed to log 37 minutes, finishing with 38 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in L.A.’s 114-104 loss. James, per the Lakers, will stay in L.A. to receive treatment on the injury and is expected to play in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Game Recap: Kings 123, Lakers 120

James’ absence may not be the only one the Lakers have to endure against Sacramento. Star big man Anthony Davis (right leg) remains out while center Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) and Kyle Kuzma (right heel contusion) are also dealing with various maladies. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday he’d be surprised if Gasol played Wednesday but he is hopeful Kuzma could suit up.

This season, James has played in all 36 games and is averaging 25.8 points, eight rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Lakers, who are No. 3 in the Western Conference.