Las Vegas Summer League: Mavericks secure close win over Heat

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Miami Heat 83-82 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Tuesday.

While Dallas led for most of this game, it took five ties and 13 lead changes to determine a winner. Four of those lead changes actually came in the final 44 seconds, with Feron Hunt making a game-winning putback for Dallas with 12.4 seconds remaining. The Mavericks won the turnover battle 15-6, which allowed them to win the points off of turnover differential 11-6. In addition, Dallas shot 95% from the free-throw line, while Miami connected on 75% of its free-throws.

Carlik Jones led Dallas with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Robert Franks had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Devontae Shuler led the bench with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

KZ Okpala led Miami with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Micah Potter provided 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks. DeJon Jarreau amassed 12 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.