Las Vegas Summer League: Kings rout Celtics for Summer League title

Louis King scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 100-67 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday at Thomas and Mack Center to win the 2021 MGM Resorts Summer League Championship.

The Celtics jumped to a good start in the contest with an early 15-4 lead, but the Kings fought their way back using a 20-5 run to take a four-point lead by the end of the first quarter. The Kings kept the momentum going and maintained control through the second, taking an eight-point lead into the break. The Celtics came out flat in the third and let the game slip out of reach, as the Kings rallied to a 21-point lead by the end of the quarter. The Kings had no interest in taking it easy down the stretch as they charged to a game-high 33-point advantage at the final buzzer.

In addition to Louis King’s 21 points, Jahmi’us Ramsey added 16 points on 8-for-16 shooting, and Matt Coleman III tallied 14 points and three assists to help lead the way in scoring for the Kings. Emanuel Terry was also a key factor in the win, with nine points, 15 rebounds and five steals.

The Summer League title is the second for Sacramento, which previously won the tournament in 2014.

Carsen Edwards led the Celtics with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, in 33 minutes. Aaron Nesmith was the only other player to score in double digits for the Celtics, with 12 points and six rebounds. However he and Payton Pritchard combined for 12 turnovers.