LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton named Kia NBA Rookies of the Month
The two guards have been impressive over their first six-plus weeks in the NBA.
From NBA.com News Services
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for games played in December and January.
The Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for December and January! #KiaROTM
West: Tyrese Haliburton (@SacramentoKings)
East: LaMelo Ball (@hornets) pic.twitter.com/3BYQj40png
— NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2021
Ball, the No. 3 overall pick, started his first game with Charlotte on Monday. He’s averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his first 21 games in the NBA.
🕺🏽 243 Points
🛸 118 Rebounds
💕 121 Assists
🕺🏽 2 Double-Doubles
🛸 1 Triple-Double
Your @NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month: @MELOD1P #AllFly x #NBAAllStar | https://t.co/ZMRCJpSZXV pic.twitter.com/YWQjYB3rAZ
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 2, 2021
Haliburton, who was selected with the 12th overall pick, has been a spark for the young Kings this season with averages of 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes over his first 18 games.
"𝙄 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙄'𝙢 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙩. 𝙄 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤." 👑
– @TyHaliburton22 pic.twitter.com/mYEyoTwOXm
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 2, 2021