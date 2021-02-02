Top Stories

LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton named Kia NBA Rookies of the Month

The two guards have been impressive over their first six-plus weeks in the NBA.

From NBA.com News Services

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the Kia NBA Rookies of the Month for games played in December and January.

Ball, the No. 3 overall pick, started his first game with Charlotte on Monday. He’s averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals over his first 21 games in the NBA.

Haliburton, who was selected with the 12th overall pick, has been a spark for the young Kings this season with averages of 10.7 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes over his first 18 games.

