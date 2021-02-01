Top Stories

Quin Snyder, Doc Rivers named NBA Coaches of the Month

The two coaches have guided their teams to the top of the standings.

From NBA.com News Services

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers have been named the NBA Coaches of the Month for games played in December and January.

The first six weeks of the season were highlighted by an 11-game win streak for the Jazz, which powered them to 2nd in the Western Conference standings with a record of 15-5.

The 76ers have been dominant at home all season and sit in 1st place in the East with a record of 15-6.

