Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30

Los Angeles will raise the legendary center's jersey to the rafters before game vs. Denver on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.

Mikan will become the 11th player in Los Angeles Lakers history to earn the distinction, joining Kobe Bryant (8 & 24), Wilt Chamberlain (13), Elgin Baylor (22), Gail Goodrich (25), Earvin “Magic” Johnson (32), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33), Shaquille O’Neal (34), James Worthy (42), Jerry West (44) and Jamaal Wilkes (52).

The 1948 National Basketball League MVP and four-time All-Star helped lead the then-Minneapolis Lakers to five championships (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954) and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1959. Donning a Lakers uniform, Mikan led the league in scoring in three consecutive seasons (1948-51) and was the league’s leading rebounder in back-to-back campaigns (1951-53). The six-time All-NBA First Team selection averaged 23.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his career. The Illinois native was recently named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Mikan ranks sixth on the Lakers all-time free throws made list (3,068), 11th in points (10,156), 12th in field goals made (3,544) and 16th in rebounds (4,167). Across Lakers playoff records, Mikan sits seventh in free throws made (554), 10th in points (1,680), 12th in field goals made (563) and 12th in rebounds (665).

