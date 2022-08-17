Top Stories

Lakers to retire Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey vs. Grizzlies on March 7

Pau Gasol, a two-time champion with L.A., spent six-plus seasons with the Lakers while earning three All-NBA nods.

Pau Gasol won back-to-back championships with the Lakers in 2009-10.

In March, another number will rise to the rafters in Los Angeles as the Lakers retire Pau Gasol’s No. 16.

The two-time NBA champion, who won both of those titles in L.A., played 18 seasons in the league — 6 1/2 with the Lakers. He earned three of his All-NBA nods (four total) and three All-Star honors (six total) during his time in L.A., providing a crucial complement to Kobe Bryant on the back-to-back championship teams of 2009-10; they made The Finals in 2008 as well, losing to the Celtics in six games.

As a Laker, Gasol averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 52.2% in 35.7 minutes across 429 games. They acquired him from Memphis on Feb. 1, 2008, along with a second-round pick, for four players — notably including brother Marc, who became a foundational piece for the Grizzlies — and two first-round picks. Gasol had won the 2001-02 Rookie of the Year award with Memphis, making his first All-Star team in 2006.

