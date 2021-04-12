Top Stories

Kyrie Irving out Monday for Nets-Timberwolves for personal reasons

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss Brooklyn’s game in Minnesota on Monday night, leaving the Nets without two of their three All-Stars.

The Nets said Sunday that Irving was out for personal reasons/family matter. The point guard has missed eight games this season for personal reasons, including a three-game road trip last month.

Irving was ejected from the Nets’ 126-101 home loss to the Lakers on Saturday after verbally taunting Dennis Schroder.

The Nets are already without James Harden because of a right hamstring injury. LaMarcus Aldridge will also miss the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.