Nets sign Alize Johnson to multi-year contract

The 24-year-old forward signs the deal after back-to-back 10-day contracts.

Alize Johnson has averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over his first six games with Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets signed Alize Johnson to a multiyear contract Sunday after the forward’s solid play during his two 10-day contracts.

Johnson has appeared in six games, averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 13 minutes per game and shooting 65.7% from the field.

He signed his first 10-day deal on March 22 and two nights later had team highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds off the bench in a loss at Utah.

Johnson played for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season before joining the Nets, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds in 15 games.

The Pennsylvania native spent his junior and senior seasons (2016-18) playing collegiately at Missouri State, appearing in 66 games (all starts) and averaging 14.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. Johnson was named All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team after both campaigns. He began his collegiate career at Frank Phillips College in Texas before transferring to MSU.

