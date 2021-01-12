Kyle Lowry passes Dale Ellis on all-time 3s made list

Kyle Lowry did not achieve NBA excellence immediately, but his career resumé still shows the checkpoints of an all-timer. On Monday, the long-time Raptors point guard continued another march into the record books.

With his first make from beyond the arc against the Blazers, Lowry passed renowned shooter Dale Ellis for sole possession of 22nd place on the all-time 3-point makes list with 1,720. Lowry passed Ellis with a 3-pointer from the left wing with 6:24 left in the first quarter. He finished with 17 points on 5-for-17 shooting (and a 3-for-12 showing on 3-pointers) in Toronto’s 112-111 loss to Portland.

Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic is next on the list with 1,760 career 3-pointers. Lowry hasn’t averaged fewer than two 3s a game since the 2014-15 campaign, and has finished in the league’s top 10 in makes from distance in three different seasons.

The 24th pick in the 2006 draft by Memphis, Lowry was later traded to Houston and Toronto. It was with the Raptors that he ultimately became the franchise’s long-term starting point guard, earning six All-Star appearances and serving as the emotional leader of their 2019 championship team.

