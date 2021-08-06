Kyle Lowry bids farewell to Toronto with full page ad

Free agents can officially sign deals with their new teams starting Aug. 6 at Noon ET. Kyle Lowry was one of the biggest fish in the free-agent pond this offseason and reportedly agreed to a three-year, $90 million deal with the Miami Heat (a move he also confirmed on Twitter).

But no matter where Lowry goes in his NBA career going forward, he will always be linked to his last team: the Toronto Raptors. As his move to Miami seems to be closing in, Lowry took time to thank the city of Toronto and the Raptors with a full-page ad in The Toronto Star.

In the ad, Lowry wrote: “Thank you for being HOME, Toronto. Forever grateful, LOVE K-Low.”

This ad comes two days after Lowry delivered an emotional thank-you to Toronto and the Raptors via Instagram. In that post, he talked about his deep connection with the city while thanking team staff and even the media. Additionally, he thanked Raptors fans, his teammates as well as Drake and his best friend (and former Toronto teammate) DeMar DeRozan.

A six-time All-Star, Lowry helped lead the Raptors to their only championship in 2019. Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds with Toronto last season.

