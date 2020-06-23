Kings sign veteran Corey Brewer ahead of season restart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —- The Sacramento Kings have signed guard/forward Corey Brewer, according to General Manager Vlade Divac. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 13-year league veteran, NBA Champion (2011) and two-time NCAA Champion (2006 & 2007) returns to Sacramento following his first stint on the team during the 2018-19 season. In February 2019, Brewer signed back-to-back 10-day contracts with the Kings before re-signing through the rest of the season.

Over 24 games for the Kings, Brewer averaged 4.1 points (.446 FG%, .333 3pt%, .733 FT%) and 1.2 assists in 14.7 minutes per contest. Throughout 814 career games (310 starts), Brewer has amassed averages of 8.7 points (.425 FG%, .284 3pt%, .713 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 23.0 minutes per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11, 2013-14), Dallas Mavericks (2010-11), Houston Rockets (2014-17), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-18), Oklahoma City Thunder (2017-18), Philadelphia 76ers (2018-19) and Kings (2018-19).

While with the Timberwolves, Brewer registered his career-high 51 points versus Houston (4/11/14), joining Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and Rick Barry as the only players to record 50 or more points and at least six steals in a game, while also becoming the sixth player in NBA history to score 50 or more points without having scored at least 30 points previously.