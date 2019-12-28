Uncategorized

De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III medical update

Official release

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (back spasms) exited Thursday’s game versus Minnesota with 10:02 remaining in the first quarter. A precautionary MRI conducted this morning revealed no structural damage and he will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (left foot) exited Thursday’s game versus Minnesota with 4:05 remaining in the third quarter. He will be evaluated by a foot specialist tomorrow and an update will be provided as appropriate.

A third-year guard and fifth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Fox has accrued averages of 17.6 points (.465 FG%, .333 3pt%, .686 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 29.3 minutes per game in 14 games (12 starts) for the Kings during the 2019-20 season.

A second-year forward and second overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Duke, Bagley III has averaged 13.7 points (.459 FG%, .214 3pt%, .800 FT%), 6.9 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals and 23.6 minutes per game in nine games (three starts) for Sacramento this season.

