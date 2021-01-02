Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffers mild ankle sprain

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was playing well Friday before injuring his left ankle.

Veteran Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left Friday’s game with the Spurs after suffering what the team described as a “mild” left ankle sprain in the third quarter.

Pope, an important cog in last season’s championship run, finished with 11 points in 17 minutes. He was injured after coming down awkwardly on a drive to the rim.

There is no immediate timetable for his return.