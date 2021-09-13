Kelly Oubre Jr. debuts clothing brand at New York Fashion Week

Hornets swingman and fashion rising star Kelly Oubre Jr. debuted his brand Dope$oul’s first limited capsule collection at pop-up event during New York Fashion Week on Friday night. The 001 capsule, which is set to be released later this Fall, featured nine pieces inspired by the ease and comfort of streetwear and minimalism, including a grey “Rebirth” hoodie, a black “$till” hoodie, a grey “Unbound” tee, a black “Malibu” tee, black “Message” Sweats, cargo denim pants, black flare jeans, a puffer jacket, a “Reincarnated” rug, a branded baseball cap, and ski mask.

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were also in attendance at Friday’s event.

Oubre’s newest fashion venture should come as no surprise. The 25-year-old is quickly emerging as one of the league’s best dressed players; always showing up in style, especially on game days. His bold fits are often accessorized with diamond pendants and a pair of shades.

The fashion industry has become increasingly popular with other NBA stars as well, including Lakers guard and fashion mogul Russell Westbrook, who launched his streetwear clothing brand Honor the Gift in 2016.

Young and veteran players have turned the arena tunnels into impromptu runway shows. While the integration of basketball and fashion is nothing new, today’s NBA stars are showing off their unique styles more than ever as a way to express themselves off the court.

Expect to see Oubre sporting his latest collection and more throughout the 2021-22 season where he’ll suit up for the first time in a Hornets jersey alongside his new and ever-so-stylish teammate LaMelo Ball.