Karl-Anthony Towns dishes 1,000th career assist, joins elite big man company

Towns joins a quartet of Hall-of-Famers who, like him, rapidly proved their all-time versatility.

From NBA.com Staff

Karl-Anthony Towns’ skill set is obvious to the naked eye and everywhere in the box score. Now, it’s beginning to make marks in the record books.

The former No. 1 overall pick logged his 1,000th career assist on Saturday against the Jazz, a feat made remarkable in conjunction with the more traditional big man numbers he has already produced. Towns joins Hall-of-Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Elgin Baylor and David Robinson as the only players in NBA history to accumulate over 8,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in 360 games or less.

Towns, a two-time All-Star since being drafted by the Timberwolves in 2015, is hoping to lead Minnesota back to the playoffs for just the second time since 2004.

