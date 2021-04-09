Top Stories

John Collins to miss at least another week with left ankle sprain

The Hawks said Collins will be re-assessed in 7-10 days and his status will be updated as appropriate.

Associated Press

John Collins is still recovering from his sprained left ankle he injured on March 30th.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins will be out at least another week with a sprained left ankle.

The team announced Thursday that Collins has progressed to drills such lateral shuffling and individual court work. His status will be reviewed again in seven to 10 days.

Collins was injured in a March 30 loss at Phoenix. He underwent an MRI that showed a lateral ankle sprain and associated bone bruise.

Collins has missed the last five games for the playoff-contending Hawks, who have dealt with a rash of injuries that have sidelined key players such as De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Cam Reddish for significant periods.

