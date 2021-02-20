Top Stories

Joel Embiid's 50-point career-high leads historic night for centers

Nikola Jokic celebrated his birthday in style vs. Cleveland, and Nikola Vucevic also tallied a triple-double against the Warriors.

From NBA.com Staff

The highlights from Joel Embiid's career-best 50-point game.

Against the Sixers on Friday, the Bulls kept hanging in, and Joel Embiid just kept scoring. The freshly minted All-Star starter set a career-high with 50 points in Philadelphia’s 112-105 victory, adding 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks.

He becomes the only Sixer besides Wilt Chamberlain to record a game with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.

While Western Conference counterpart Nikola Jokic tapped out at 16 points in the Nuggets’ 120-103 victory over the Cavaliers, the All-NBA center did log 12 rebounds and 10 assists to notch a triple-double on his 26th birthday. That made him the eighth player to do so, joining an exclusive club originated by Oscar Robertson, who achieved the feat twice(!) in the 60s. Jokic was the first to do so on birthday No. 26. Three players had previously achieved the mark on their 24th.

Birthday Triple-Doubles

Player Birthday Year
Oscar Robertson 24th 1962
Oscar Robertson 27th 1965
Darrell Walker 29th 1990
Chris Webber 24th 1997
Jason Kidd 28th 2001
Boris Diaw 24th 2006
Andre Iguodala 28th 2012
Anthony Davis 25th 2018
Nikola Jokic 26th 2021

Credit: Elias Sports Bureau

And in Jokic’s footsteps walked Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who put a 30-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance on the Warriors, tallying his first triple-double of the season without logging a single turnover. He was the first center to achieve that feat since Jokic, making them the only pair to have done so since 1985.

Vucevic’s triple-double was the third of his career — the one prior coming on Oct. 20, 2018 vs. Philly — and he now has more than any Magic center.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.