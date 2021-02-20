Top Stories
Joel Embiid's 50-point career-high leads historic night for centers
Nikola Jokic celebrated his birthday in style vs. Cleveland, and Nikola Vucevic also tallied a triple-double against the Warriors.
From NBA.com Staff
Against the Sixers on Friday, the Bulls kept hanging in, and Joel Embiid just kept scoring. The freshly minted All-Star starter set a career-high with 50 points in Philadelphia’s 112-105 victory, adding 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks.
He becomes the only Sixer besides Wilt Chamberlain to record a game with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.
While Western Conference counterpart Nikola Jokic tapped out at 16 points in the Nuggets’ 120-103 victory over the Cavaliers, the All-NBA center did log 12 rebounds and 10 assists to notch a triple-double on his 26th birthday. That made him the eighth player to do so, joining an exclusive club originated by Oscar Robertson, who achieved the feat twice(!) in the 60s. Jokic was the first to do so on birthday No. 26. Three players had previously achieved the mark on their 24th.
Birthday Triple-Doubles
|Player
|Birthday
|Year
|Oscar Robertson
|24th
|1962
|Oscar Robertson
|27th
|1965
|Darrell Walker
|29th
|1990
|Chris Webber
|24th
|1997
|Jason Kidd
|28th
|2001
|Boris Diaw
|24th
|2006
|Andre Iguodala
|28th
|2012
|Anthony Davis
|25th
|2018
|Nikola Jokic
|26th
|2021
Credit: Elias Sports Bureau
And in Jokic’s footsteps walked Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who put a 30-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance on the Warriors, tallying his first triple-double of the season without logging a single turnover. He was the first center to achieve that feat since Jokic, making them the only pair to have done so since 1985.
Vucevic’s triple-double was the third of his career — the one prior coming on Oct. 20, 2018 vs. Philly — and he now has more than any Magic center.
Nikola Vucevic tonight:
30 PTS
16 REB
10 AST
0 TOV
He joins Nikola Jokic as the only centers with a 30-point triple-double on 0 turnovers since 1985.
It’s also his 3rd career triple-double, more than every other Magic center in franchise history combined. pic.twitter.com/HLSWMfzPjn
— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 20, 2021