Joel Embiid's 50-point career-high leads historic night for centers

Against the Sixers on Friday, the Bulls kept hanging in, and Joel Embiid just kept scoring. The freshly minted All-Star starter set a career-high with 50 points in Philadelphia’s 112-105 victory, adding 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks.

He becomes the only Sixer besides Wilt Chamberlain to record a game with 50 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.

While Western Conference counterpart Nikola Jokic tapped out at 16 points in the Nuggets’ 120-103 victory over the Cavaliers, the All-NBA center did log 12 rebounds and 10 assists to notch a triple-double on his 26th birthday. That made him the eighth player to do so, joining an exclusive club originated by Oscar Robertson, who achieved the feat twice(!) in the 60s. Jokic was the first to do so on birthday No. 26. Three players had previously achieved the mark on their 24th.

Birthday Triple-Doubles

Player Birthday Year Oscar Robertson 24th 1962 Oscar Robertson 27th 1965 Darrell Walker 29th 1990 Chris Webber 24th 1997 Jason Kidd 28th 2001 Boris Diaw 24th 2006 Andre Iguodala 28th 2012 Anthony Davis 25th 2018 Nikola Jokic 26th 2021

Credit: Elias Sports Bureau

And in Jokic’s footsteps walked Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who put a 30-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance on the Warriors, tallying his first triple-double of the season without logging a single turnover. He was the first center to achieve that feat since Jokic, making them the only pair to have done so since 1985.

Vucevic’s triple-double was the third of his career — the one prior coming on Oct. 20, 2018 vs. Philly — and he now has more than any Magic center.