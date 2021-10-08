Top Stories

Jaylen Brown sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

The sixth-year guard is asymptomatic and in quarantine.

From NBA.com Staff

Jaylen Brown has been sidelined after he contracted the coronavirus.

The Boston Celtics announced that Jaylen Brown is in quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

He is asymptomatic.

The sixth-year guard is coming off a strong All-Star campaign, a season that was cut short after he sustained a torn ligament in his left wrist in May.

Brown underwent successful surgery and returned to action for the Celtics’ preseason opener on Monday. The 24-year-old star scored a game-high 25 points in a 98-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

Brown averaged a career-high 24.6 points to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the 2020-21 season.

Brown’s All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum contracted COVID-19 last season.

 

