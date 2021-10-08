Jaylen Brown sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19

The Boston Celtics announced that Jaylen Brown is in quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

He is asymptomatic.

The sixth-year guard is coming off a strong All-Star campaign, a season that was cut short after he sustained a torn ligament in his left wrist in May.

Brown underwent successful surgery and returned to action for the Celtics’ preseason opener on Monday. The 24-year-old star scored a game-high 25 points in a 98-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

Brown averaged a career-high 24.6 points to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the 2020-21 season.

Brown’s All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum contracted COVID-19 last season.