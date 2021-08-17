Celtics sign Marcus Smart to contract extension

The Boston Celtics have signed seven-year NBA veteran Marcus Smart to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Per reports from Shams Charania of the Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the four-year deal is worth $77 million.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $77.1 million max contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The fully guaranteed deal through 2025-26 includes a trade kicker. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2021

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $77M extension. New deal starts in 2022-‘23 with no player option and secures him at $90M-plus through 2025-‘26. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

“In his seven years in Boston, he has made a big impact, on and off the court. It is not a coincidence that every team he’s played on has been in the playoffs, with several series wins throughout the years. He adds to winning on both ends of the floor, and competes with a grit and toughness that few match,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens.

Originally drafted by the Celtics with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Smart has played all seven of his NBA seasons with Boston and stands as the organization’s longest currently-tenured player. He has produced 10.2 points (37.6% FG, 32.0% 3-PT, 77.7% FT), 3.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 29.4 minutes across 449 career games (228 starts), and is one of three Celtics players to ever average 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal through each of their first seven NBA seasons (Larry Bird, Antoine Walker).

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather play and no other fans I’d rather play in front of. I love Boston, and Boston loves me,” said Smart. “We’ve had some great moments and success in my time here, but there’s more to accomplish. I’m ready to put that Celtics jersey back on and get to work out on the Parquet with my teammates.”

All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum took to Twitter to congratulate Smart on his new deal.

Happy for my dawg! https://t.co/bHRYfnR3PH — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 17, 2021

Smart, 27, has been selected to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team twice in his NBA career (2018-19, 2019-20), making him the first Celtics player to earn All-Defensive First Team honors in consecutive seasons since Kevin Garnett in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

In 48 games (45 starts) in 2020-21, Smart averaged career highs in points (13.1 ppg), assists (5.7 apg), and minutes played (32.9 mpg). It was the second straight year in which he recorded at least 12.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals.