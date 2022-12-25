Top Stories

Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike

Morant becomes the 23rd player in NBA history to receive his own signature sneaker with Nike.

From NBA.com News Services

Ja Morant will have his daughter’s name stamped on the inner half of his new signature shoe with Nike.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN).

Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.

 

Morant will lace up his new sneakers as the Grizzlies play in their first Christmas Day game in franchise history. He becomes the 23rd player in NBA history to receive his own signature sneaker with Nike. The superstar guard has once again been sensational for the Grizzlies in his third NBA season, averaging 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 2022-23.

