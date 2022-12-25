Ja Morant unveils signature shoe with Nike

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike in a primetime matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day (8 ET, ABC/ESPN).

The grind starts on day one. 🥷🏽 The #Ja1 ‘Day One.’ Available globally April 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHewyTW5vy — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

Morant gave fans a preview of his new shoe, posting a video on social media of him unboxing the “Nike Ja 1” with his daughter, Kaari. His daughter’s name is also stamped on the inner half of the shoe.

The giftskii I’ve always dreamed of finally arrived. 🎁 Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most. 💙 letssss goooooo pic.twitter.com/bYqd7oQXGT — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

Morant will lace up his new sneakers as the Grizzlies play in their first Christmas Day game in franchise history. He becomes the 23rd player in NBA history to receive his own signature sneaker with Nike. The superstar guard has once again been sensational for the Grizzlies in his third NBA season, averaging 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 2022-23.