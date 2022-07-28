Report: Paolo Banchero finalizing endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Details of the agreement are not yet known.

The No. 1 overall pick would join an impressive list of NBA stars signed to Jordan Brand, including Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Banchero has been putting in work in the Air Jordan 36 and Zion 2 this summer.

The 19-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in his lone season at Duke and was named ACC Rookie of the Year.

Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds over two games at Las Vegas Summer League.