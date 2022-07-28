Top Stories

Report: Paolo Banchero finalizing endorsement deal with Jordan Brand

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft would join an impressive list of NBA stars signed to Jordan Brand.

NBA.com media reports

After an impressive Summer League showing, Paolo Banchero is reportedly finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Details of the agreement are not yet known.

The No. 1 overall pick would join an impressive list of NBA stars signed to Jordan Brand, including Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.

Banchero has been putting in work in the Air Jordan 36 and Zion 2 this summer.

The 19-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in his lone season at Duke and was named ACC Rookie of the Year.

Banchero averaged 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds over two games at Las Vegas Summer League.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.