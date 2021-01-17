Ja Morant returns after missing 8 games with ankle injury

Ja Morant returned to the Memphis lineup after missing eight games with an ankle injury and scored 17 points, leading the Grizzlies to a 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

“It felt good, starting with just being able to get back out there on the floor after being out almost three weeks,” Morant said. “I was really just itching to get back out there.”

Coach Taylor Jenkins said pregame the team “will be smart with his minutes” to ease him back. He played 31.

The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to four games and improved to .500 for the first time this season.

Expected to miss 3-5 weeks when he was injured and wheeled off the court, Morant’s quick recovery is a boost for the Grizzlies as the schedule gets tougher.