Ja Morant exits vs. Nets with ankle injury

Reigning Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant sprained his left ankle on a block attempt Monday and left the game.

From NBA.com News Services

Reigning Kia Rookie of the Year Ja Morant went down just before halftime Monday with a left ankle sprain.

Ja Morant’s caught big air on a block attempt Monday against Brooklyn and came down on the foot of Timothé Luwawu-Cabbarot, suffering a left ankle sprain that forced him from the game.

After impact, Morant immediately began hopping around wildly, not stopping until he rolled onto the ground near the tunnel. After several minutes of treatment and attempts to put pressure on his leg, Morant was carted out of the arena in a wheelchair. The Grizzlies later confirmed the left ankle sprain, ending Morant’s night.

The reigning Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, who returned to the bench in the fourth quarter wearing a walking boot, had scored a career-high 44 points in Memphis’ season opener. The Grizzlies defeated the Nets 116-111 in overtime for their first win of the season.

Morant averaged 36 points in the two losses, scoring a career-high 44 in the season opener, but the Grizzlies found enough offense without him Monday. His fall caught the eye of several NBA players, including a pair of former Grizzlies in Tony Allen and Jae Crowder.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the Commercial Appeal‘s Evan Barnes, Morant cleared an X-ray without a fracture. An MRI is likely to Tuesday, and any estimated timetable after that.

The Grizzlies’ next game is Wednesday in Boston (7:30 ET, League Pass).

How will Ja Morant’s injury impact the Grizzlies?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

