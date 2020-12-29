Ja Morant exits vs. Nets with ankle injury

Reigning Kia Rookie of the Year Ja Morant went down just before halftime Monday with a left ankle sprain.

Ja Morant’s caught big air on a block attempt Monday against Brooklyn and came down on the foot of Timothé Luwawu-Cabbarot, suffering a left ankle sprain that forced him from the game.

After impact, Morant immediately began hopping around wildly, not stopping until he rolled onto the ground near the tunnel. After several minutes of treatment and attempts to put pressure on his leg, Morant was carted out of the arena in a wheelchair. The Grizzlies later confirmed the left ankle sprain, ending Morant’s night.

.@memgrizz injury report: Ja Morant (left ankle sprain) will not return. — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 29, 2020

The reigning Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, who returned to the bench in the fourth quarter wearing a walking boot, had scored a career-high 44 points in Memphis’ season opener. The Grizzlies defeated the Nets 116-111 in overtime for their first win of the season.

Morant averaged 36 points in the two losses, scoring a career-high 44 in the season opener, but the Grizzlies found enough offense without him Monday. His fall caught the eye of several NBA players, including a pair of former Grizzlies in Tony Allen and Jae Crowder.

Prayers up for my boy Ja!!! 💯 — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) December 29, 2020

C’MON 12 GET RIGHT @JaMorant DONT DO THIS TO ME MAN.! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) December 29, 2020

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and the Commercial Appeal‘s Evan Barnes, Morant cleared an X-ray without a fracture. An MRI is likely to Tuesday, and any estimated timetable after that.

Quick recap from the Grizzlies' first win of the season. A bittersweet night with Ja Morant's second quarter injury but a resilient team performance led by Kyle Anderson's career-high night.https://t.co/bFW9UtrnAK — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) December 29, 2020

X-Rays on Memphis guard Ja Morant's left ankle reveal no fracture, sources tell ESPN. Team will await results of an MRI as soon as Tuesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2020

The Grizzlies’ next game is Wednesday in Boston (7:30 ET, League Pass).

How will Ja Morant’s injury impact the Grizzlies?

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.