Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2022 enshrinement ceremony presenters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the list of Hall of Famers scheduled to present the Class of 2022 at the Enshrinement Ceremony to be held Saturday, September 10 at Symphony Hall. More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony, including all presenters.

Members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 were asked to select previous inductees to accompany and present them to their peers. The choice is solely the decision of the incoming Hall of Famers, or their family members if recognized posthumously.

This year’s class includes nine honorees from the North American and Women’s committees: two-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year Bob Huggins, the NBA’s sixth-winningest coach of all-time George Karl and longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans. On the women’s side, the Hall of Fame is proud to welcome five-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA Champion, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsay Whalen, four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash and NCAA national champion and WNBA Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley.

Distinguished committees focused on preserving all areas from the game also selected eight directly elected enshrinees. They include Lou Hudson from the Veterans Committee, Larry Costello and Del Harris from the Contributor Committee, Theresa Shank-Grentz from the Women’s Veterans Committee, Radivoj Korac from the International Committee, and Wyatt “Sonny” Boswell, Inman Jackson, and Albert “Runt” Pullins from the Early African American Pioneers Committee.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees and Presenters

Tim Hardaway, presented by Isiah Thomas (’00), Mitch Richmond (‘14), Chris Mullin (‘11), Yolanda Griffith (‘21), Nate Archibald (‘91)

Manu Ginobili, presented by Tim Duncan (’20)

Lindsay Whalen, presented by Dawn Staley (‘13), Charles Barkley (’06)

Swin Cash, presented by Tamika Catchings (‘20), Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19), Tina Thompson (‘18), Isiah Thomas (’00), Geno Auriemma (‘06)

Bob Huggins, presented by Jerry West (‘80), Rod Thorn (‘18)

George Karl, presented by Roy Williams (‘07), Gary Payton (‘13), Bobby Jones (‘19)

Marianne Stanley, presented byCathy Rush (‘08), Lisa Leslie (‘15), Nancy Lieberman (‘96)

Hugh Evans, presented by Reggie Miller (‘12), George Gervin (‘96)

Theresa Shank-Grentz, presented by Cathy Rush (‘08), Charles Barkley (’06), Vivian Stringer (‘09)

Del Harris, presented by Nancy Lieberman (‘96), John Calipari (‘15), Sidney Moncrief (‘19)

Lou Hudson, presented by Spencer Haywood (‘15), Jamaal Wilkes (‘12)

Larry Costello, presented by Billy Cunningham (‘86), Wayne Embry (‘99), Bob Dandridge (’21)

Radivoj Korac, presented by Spencer Haywood (‘15)