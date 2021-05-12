Top Stories

Heat's Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery

The Miami guard has decided to have surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon.

From NBA.com News Services

Victor Oladipo has been sidelined by injuries for most of the season.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will have season-ending surgery Thursday on his right quadriceps tendon, the team announced on Wednesday.

Oladipo has played just four games with the Heat since he was acquired in a trade on March 25. The two-time All-Star last played on April 8.

Prior to joining Miami, the 29-year-old guard played 9 games for Indiana and 20 games for Houston this season.

The Heat (38-31) are currently the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.