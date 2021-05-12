Top Stories
Heat's Victor Oladipo to undergo season-ending surgery
The Miami guard has decided to have surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon.
From NBA.com News Services
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will have season-ending surgery Thursday on his right quadriceps tendon, the team announced on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Victor Oladipo has decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery will take place tomorrow in New York. There is no timetable for his return at this time.
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 12, 2021
Oladipo has played just four games with the Heat since he was acquired in a trade on March 25. The two-time All-Star last played on April 8.
Prior to joining Miami, the 29-year-old guard played 9 games for Indiana and 20 games for Houston this season.
The Heat (38-31) are currently the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference standings.