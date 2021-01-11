Hawks to allow ticketed fans to games starting Jan. 26

ATLANTA — Today the Atlanta Hawks announced that out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with state and local health officials, including infectious disease doctors from Emory, that the team will continue to play games at State Farm Arena with limited guests and now target Jan. 26 for the return of ticketed fans. The safety of the fans, staff and players is of the utmost importance and in working with the NBA, local health officials and industry experts in healthcare, live events and hospitality, the Hawks & State Farm Arena have developed a comprehensive safety plan mandating face coverings, limiting capacity to allow physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitization procedures and frequency and contactless entry and screening as well as touchless restrooms and hand sanitizer stations.

Tickets for games from Jan. 26 through Feb. 24 will go on-sale at a later date at Hawks.com and Ticketmaster.com. The Hawks will open at 10-percent capacity (approximately 1700 tickets) before gradually increasing throughout the season pending adequate conditions. Visit Hawks.com/schedule for more information.