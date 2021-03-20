Grizzlies executive Rich Cho speaks out against attacks on Asian Americans

Grizzlies VP of Basketball Strategy Rich Cho, one of the league’s highest ranking Asian American executives, spoke out on the recent increase of attacks against Asian Americans.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Cho discussed the heightened focus on social justice in the past year, particularly as it pertains to the Black community in America and now the AAPI one as well.

“Hate crimes and hate speech are things so cruel and reprehensible, yet they occur almost daily. Many of these attacks never even make the news, but they still happen. We cannot let this behavior ever become normalized.”

Cho previously served as general manager in Portland (2010-11), becoming the first Asian American to fill that role for an NBA franchise, and Charlotte (2011-18).