Gordon Hayward available to play in Hornets' season opener

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward says he will be available to play in the team’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

UPDATE: @hornets forward Gordon Hayward says he will be available to play for the team's opener at CLE on 12/23 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 22, 2020

Hayward is recovering from a fractured finger on his right hand he suffered during a Dec. 14 preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.

The 30-year-old forward was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics this offseason. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 52 games with Boston last season.