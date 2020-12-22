Top Stories
Gordon Hayward available to play in Hornets' season opener
The 30-year-old forward is ready to return from a fractured finger he suffered during the preseason.
From NBA.com News Services
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward says he will be available to play in the team’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Hayward is recovering from a fractured finger on his right hand he suffered during a Dec. 14 preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.
The 30-year-old forward was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics this offseason. He averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 52 games with Boston last season.