Hornets' Gordon Hayward sustains fractured finger on right hand

Hayward, who joined Charlotte in the offseason, is listed as day-to-day.

Official release

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is day-to-day with a fractured finger on his right hand.

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Gordon Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on his right hand during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando and will be listed as day-to-day moving forward.

Hayward was acquired this offseason by the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade transaction with the Boston Celtics on November 29. A 10-year NBA veteran, Hayward has appeared in 641 regular-season games (479 starts) with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics and has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. He holds career shooting averages of .451 from the field, .366 from three-point range and .823 from the free throw line. The 6-7 forward has appeared in 29 postseason games (16 starts) with Utah and Boston, averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.

