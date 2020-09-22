Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card fetches $1.812 million at auction, highest ever for modern-day basketball card

A rare Giannis Antetokounmpo signed rookie card sold for $1.812 million over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports, making it the most valuable basketball card ever. A LeBron James rookie card fetched $1.8 million in July.

BREAKING: The Giannis Logoman card was purchased for a modern day basketball record of $1.812 million by @onlyaltofficial, which also bought the previous record holder, the $1.8M LeBron card, six weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/gXnut9OOFg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 21, 2020

In addition to the signature, the card features the NBA “Logoman” patch from one of Giannis’ game-worn rookie jerseys. It was graded a MINT 9 by the Beckett Grading Service, which is nearly perfect condition.

Despite the high valuation, the Giannis and LeBron cards are dwarfed by the prices of the highest in baseball. A Mike Trout rookie card fetched $3.93 million earlier this year.